Utilities offering heat pump, e-bike, e-mower rebates

Green Mountain Power is launching two new rebate programs to help customers save on heating, cooling, and even their commute.

GMP customers can get a $400 rebate when they buy a cold climate heat pump.

Customers can also get a $200 rebate when they buy an electric bicycle at participating Vermont bike shops. They can also get free consultations to help decide what type of electric bike or electric cargo bike is best for their commute based on road conditions, safety features, and a rider's experience.

The Burlington Electric Department has also launched a new electric lawn mower rebate campaign. BED customers can get a $100 rebate on residential E-mowers and a $3,500 rebate on commercial-grade E-mowers.

