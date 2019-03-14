GMP offers electric vehicle rebate program

Green Mountain Power is trying to help customers go electric by rolling out a new rebate program.

All GMP customers can get a $1,500 rebate on new all-electric vehicles, $1,000 on new plugin hybrids, and $750 on all used electrics and hybrids.

Low to moderate income customers can also qualify for an extra $1,000.

Electric vehicles can cost tens of thousands of dollars, making them hard to buy for some. But other rebates can be added on top of GMP's to chip away at the cost.