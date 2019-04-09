GMP crews headed to Quebec to assist with ice storm outages

Ice storms in Quebec have left nearly 300,000 without power north of the border and Vermont is sending some help.

Green Mountain Power sent more than 30 vehicles and 50 crew-members out of Colchester Tuesday. They are bound for areas of Quebec affected by the outages, and GMP estimated that there were still more than a quarter-million customers without power in the region.

"We went up about five years ago -- I actually went with the guys that time. Definitely a little difference with the language between the two countries. So, a little bit of a challenge for us but they come down here a lot to help us so we like returning the favor," said GMP's Eric Lemery.

He says crews hope to be back in Vermont by the weekend, but they won't know until they assess the damage.