Crews working to restore power in Shelburne after serious car crash

Some Shelburne residents are waking up without power Friday morning.

Green Mountain Power is working to restore power after a serious accident sends one man to the hospital.

Police responded to the intersection of Barstow Road and Dorset St late Thursday night.

When they got to the scene, they found a car that was rolled over and the male driver had to be transported to UVMMC for his injuries.

Witnesses say that the car hit a power pole and there were live electrical lines on the ground near the driver which they say were removed by other witnesses.

We're told that Dorset St in that area will be closed until further notice.

