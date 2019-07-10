GMT General Manager placed on leave

The Green Mountain Transit General Manager is on paid administrative leave.

GMT board chair, Tom Chittenden says the board decided unanimously to remove Mark Sousa.

Chittenden says the board is empowering their attorney to work with a third-party investigator, but would not say why.

He added that this has nothing to do with finances, and that the organization is running well during these circumstances.

Currently, Director of Transportation, Jon Moore will serve as acting General Manager.