GMT bus strikes man in Montpelier

Montpelier Police are investigating a bus versus pedestrian accident which happened last Friday.

Green Mountain Transit leadership says around 7 p.m. a bus pulling out of the new Taylor Street transit center struck a homeless man who was crossing the street.

GMT says the driver stopped to see if the man needed medical attention and that the driver properly followed protocols.

The man denied medical treatment but was taken to the hospital on Sunday by police after a community member told them about the accident.

On Monday the man told WCAX that his elbow was fractured from the accident. Police are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses.

