GMT busing route changes could affect Essex students

Changes coming to Green Mountain Transit busing routes could affect transportation for some Essex students.

We told you last summer that some middle and high school students would be taking the public buses to get to school.

The district's transportation manager says they're meeting with GMT later this week to see if they are affected and what their options might be going forward.

"We would look at if we had enough drivers to put yellow school buses on the roads, which is currently a challenge for us. We're also talking to them about the possibility of a neighborhood special type service like what they run in Burlington," said Jamie Smith, the Essex-Westford transportation manager.

We also asked for an update on the school bus driver shortage which we also told you about at the beginning of the school year. Smith says the district would like a minimum of three more drivers. Six would allow them to do better pickup and drop-off times.