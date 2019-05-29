GMT investigates parent's claim of racial bias

A Green Mountain Transit bus driver is under fire after parents say they kicked students of color off the bus for singing and clapping.

Tempers flared at a Burlington School District meeting Tuesday night. Comments like: "Fire the guy" and" Charge him criminally" were heard from concerned community members.

Some parents and concerned members of the community demanded the termination of a GMT bus driver who one mom says kicked 17 black children, including two of her kids off the bus.

"The biggest feeling that I have is sadness. Because that's an experience that will never leave them. And it changes how they view the world," said Rebecca Mack, a mother who says the bus driver discriminated against her children.

Mack says she was on North Winooski Avenue on Thursday around 3 p.m when she saw the large group of Edmunds Middle school kids walking down the street. She says they asked her to video tape as they told her what happened.

"They report that the bus driver targeted students of color on the bus, threatened to call the police and made all students of color exited the bus while white students remained seated," Mack said.

On Tuesday morning, the school district and GMT met to review the video of the incident from the bus.

They say the students were seen dancing, screaming, and hitting the windows in an unsafe and distracting manner. That's why they say the driver demanded all students in the back of the bus, regardless of race to get off.

Rebecca Mack says she also saw the bus surveillance and spotted something clapping.

Many parents said whether or not this incident was racially-motivated, a bus driver willing to kick students onto the streets is not fit to work with children.

And Thomas Chittenden, a Chair of the GMT Board in South Burlington agrees.

"No child should be thrown off any bus anywhere in Vermont. That definitely resonates with me. I have kids," said Chittenden.

Other parents pointed fingers at the school district saying their children's safety lies in their hands.

The GMT chair says he is fully supportive of GMT conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and reviewing its code of conduct. He says the issue will be discussed at GMT's meeting on June 18 at 7:30 A.M.

Mayor Miro Weinberger is also addressing this issue. He says the city already reached out to Green Mountain Transit.

Weinberger says he shared concerns based on what he read online.

He also asked GMT to be transparent about what its policies are.

"The allegations are quite troubling and they need to be investigated," the mayor said, "We're looking at GMT to make a full story available to the public."

The mayor adds GMT is expected to be at next month's city council meeting to discuss the issue.