GMT requires face masks on buses

All GMT bus riders must now wear a face masks to board.

GMT announced the new directive on Friday. It’s part of Governor Phil Scott’s latest order.

GMT‘s Interim General Manager Jon Moore says the new rule will be strictly enforced.

“We have some current policies and protocols in place in terms of boarding denials and passengers being removed from buses,” said Moore.

Passengers at the Pearl Street bus station in downtown Burlington say they welcome the mandate.

“It's a good rule. It's what you gotta do,” said Noah Myott.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. I'm glad GMT's doing this,” said Kimberly Clark.

Although the company has already limited the number of passengers per bus from about 60 to 18, many riders say physical distancing is still challenging on board. They say masks add a layer of security.

“I think thats good. Especially since we're all sitting in the back, it's kind of hard to keep space between us,” said Rocil Aguilar.

Some people in more vulnerable groups, like Heather Caron McLaughlin who is four months pregnant, say face masks can be stifling and restrict breathing. Caron McLaughlin says she'd rather the buses be cleaned more often instead.

”They should be washing it like every hour, wiping the seats down and stuff like that with anti-bacterial stuff just to keep the germs from not spreading, you know,” she said.

Moore says the buses are thoroughly disinfected up to twice a day.

GMT is now allowing boarding from the back of the bus and they put in stop lines to keep riders 6 feet from the drivers.

Moore says they’re also offering single-occupancy rides to anyone who is considered high-risk.

“There’s folks going to dialysis or a chemotherapy appointment, for example, and we’ll do everything we can to make sure that person’s alone in the vehicle to limit exposure,” said Moore. “Folks will call in and schedule a ride. In the past, we tried to be as efficient as possible. We can combine trips on one vehicle. We‘ll do that but now we’re really trying to keep individuals isolated on the vehicles to limit that exposure. So that’s not the fixed route. That’s more the demand response service we operate in our rural service areas.”

Moore says ridership has dropped 75% and they’re providing 2,000 rides a day from the typical 8,000.

GMT is handing out masks to any rider who doesn’t have one.

