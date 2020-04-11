GMT restricting passengers amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Green Mountain Transit is limiting the number of passengers onboard a bus.

The organization says they're doing this for passenger and operator safety.

The number of passengers depends on the size of the bus.

If the bus is 30 feet, 12 passengers. If the bus is 35 feet, 14 passengers will be let on board. If the bus is 40 feet, 18 passengers will be allowed.

They're encouraging Vermonters that if you are able to stay home, stay.

They're also closing down the lobbys of the Burlington and Montpelier trans centers until further notice.

Their main administrative buildings in Burlington, Berlin, and St. Albans will also be closed.

If you have a question you can give them a call at (802) 864-2282.