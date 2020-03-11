GOP lawmaker fights gun ban in NH House of Representatives

A Republican lawmaker has taken his fight against a rule banning firearms inside New Hampshire's 400-member House of Representatives to the state supreme court.

Republican Rep. John Burt says the ban by the Democrat-controlled Legislature is as absurd as banning women or minorities from the House. He appealed a judge's decision to dismiss the case. Burt hopes the state supreme court will say it's a constitutional issue and get involved.

A lawyer for the House Speaker says the judge recognized the constitutional authority of each co-equal branch of government to make its own internal rules.

