GOP leader to leave New York Senate for lobbying job

The minority GOP leader of the New York Senate announced Tuesday he will retire from his post by the end of June for a new job as a health care lobbyist.

Long Island state Sen. John Flanagan said he will leave his post on June 28.

He previously said he was not running for office again in November.

Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling said Flanagan will then join the health system on June 29 as vice president of regional government affairs in Suffolk and eastern Nassau counties.

It was unclear Tuesday who will take over as leader of the Republican minority, which controls 22 out of 63 seats in the Senate.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)