U-32 High School revises GPA calculation

School leaders at U-32 High School say confusion over GPAs has them changing the way they calculate the score.

In an email to parents, the principal of the high school says as they were implementing Proficiency-Based Graduation Requirements, they got feedback from college admissions officers and school counselors about GPA calculations.

But they've learned some colleges did not fully understand the level of rigor that was reflected in their students' GPAs.

For that reason, they've changed the calculations to match.