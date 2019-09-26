Ga. man pictured in viral photo praying over Fla. sheriff’s deputy

A viral photo out of Florida making its way around social media has ties to the Chattahoochee Valley.

The photo shows a man praying over a sheriff’s deputy at a Zaxby’s in Volusia County, Fla.

Juan O’Neal, the man seen in the photo, is a Harris County High School alumni. His family still lives in Harris County.

O’Neal says he never intended for the photo to go viral. In fact, he didn’t intend for a photo to be taken at all.

He says that he simply wanted to pray over Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Tucker.

“He grew up you know, dad is a police officer, a detective with the Columbus Police Department. So he knows some of the struggles, some of the things his dad had to go through," said Juan’s mother Leisha O’Neal. "So for him to see another officer, he had an instant connection I’m sure, so it’s no big deal. I’m sure he was compelled to pray for him for everything that is going on in the world and the community so I think it was something he felt like he needed to do.”

“I just did what I felt like God was telling me to do,” said Juan O’Neal.

Juan is a senior at Stetson University in Florida. His mother says he is planning on commissioning into the U.S. Army in May.

