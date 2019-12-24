Gardener's Supply expanding into Massachusetts

A big Vermont garden supply store is expanding out of state.

The Gardener's Supply Company is acquiring a fourth garden center in Hadley, Massachusetts. It will take over an existing local gardening store there. The owners of that store said selling to Gardener's Supply was appealing because it's employee-owned and the culture was a good fit.

The CEO of Gardener's Supply, Jim Feinson, says this has been in the works for a couple of years and the new spot benefits Vermont, too.

"We're adding staff here. We do manufacturing here. And it's more places to sell our products, so our factory grows. So, it both creates jobs in those markets and jobs back home," Feinson said.

The other three locations are in Burlington and Williston, Vermont, and in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The official closing with the new location in Massachusetts is planned for next month.

The company says no big changes are planned.

Feinson says Gardener's Supply is doing well, and not only with garden centers; its biggest business is its online catalog.