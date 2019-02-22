Garimella named next president of UVM

The University of Vermont announced Friday that Suresh Garimella will be the school's next president. He was the sole finalist for the top job at UVM and recently visited the campus to meet with students, faculty and staff.

The Board of Trustees says Garimella will start July 1.

Board Chair David Daigle said Garimella emerged as the most capable candidate for the position.

In a statement, Daigle said, "We are confident that we have selected an exceptional individual who will inspire our University to reach even greater levels of excellence."

Garimella said he is honored to be selected.

He said in a statement: "I look forward to listening to and engaging with the entire campus community, as well as the state and region, as we collectively identify the vision, strategies and creative approaches that will propel UVM into the next decade and beyond. Above all, we must emphasize our considerable strengths, while seeking opportunities for deliberate innovation designed to increase the accessibility to UVM's learning, discovery, and engagement missions, and their impact."

The search for a new president started in September. The school says more than 90 candidates applied for the job. The search committee interviewed 10 of them in December. Garimella was the only candidate invited to the school for the public vetting stage.

Some UVM faculty members had questioned the administration over the presidential hiring process. They said they were surprised when the administration announced only one finalist for the job.

In the past, a group of finalists was invited to campus to meet with the faculty before the final nominee was chosen.

The administration says the reason for the change in process was that it's harder to get candidates to agree to a public meet-and-greet when their employers may not know they're looking at other jobs.

Garimella is currently a vice president and professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University.

He succeeds President Tom Sullivan, who plans to leave later this year.