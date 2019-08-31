Garlicfest kicks off this weekend

This weekend, about 15,000 people are expected at the 24th Annual Garlicfest hosted at Camelot Village on Route 9 in Bennington.

The weekend-long farmer's market style festival is known for hosting over 200 garlic vendors, kids activities, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and regional live bands.

This year's demonstrations include how to make garlic powder, how to use black garlic, information on olive oil, and mushroom micrology.

The festival is considered to be one of the best garlic themed festivals in the world.