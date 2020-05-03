Gary Vaynerchuk donates 1,500 masks to North Country Hospital

If you're a small business owner, entrepreneur or involved in some form of marketing, you've probably heard of Gary Vaynerchuk.

He's the chairman of VaynerX, a modern-day media and communications company, and the CEO of a full-service advertising agency.

He often gives talks in person and through podcasts, encouraging entrepreneurs to focus on marketing their businesses through social media.

Stephanie LaBarron of Maple Hill Farms in Barton has been listening to Gary Vee for about a year.

She saw on Vanyerchuk's Twitter account that he was asking if there were any hospitals that needed masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaBarron put in a plug for where she works, North Country Hospital in Newport.

Gary Vee came through donating 1500 masks.

"I was shocked, but honestly knowing Gary Vee, he was not going to post something like that, that he's going to help people obtain masks if he couldn't do it. I didn't know if they were going to be homemade or what, but they turned out to be manufactured masks," says LaBarron.

As a thank you, Maple Tree Farms sent nurses in Los Angeles some of their maple syrup.

In a few weeks, we will feature Maple Tree Farms in a Made in Vermont segment Monday night at 6, right here on Channel 3.