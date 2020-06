Channel 3's very own Gary Sadowsky spoke at Canaan High School's graduation Saturday.

"That's my advice going forward, I hope you take max-advantage of it. Hope you didn't think I was too much of a scary Gary," Sadowsky said during his speech.

WCAX wants to thank the Northeast Sports Network for capturing the graduation.

Sadowsky gave a socially distant speech to send the high schoolers off on their next journey.