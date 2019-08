This Labor Day weekend, gas prices are expected to be the lowest since 2016.

According to GasBuddy, this weekend's national average will be $2.55 per gallon, down nearly 30 cents from last year. They also report the current average gas price in Vermont is $2.68. It's averaging $2.50 in New Hampshire and New York is averaging $2.74 a gallon.

Experts also predict gas prices to drop as the transition back to cheaper, winter gas begins in just two weeks.