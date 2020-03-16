Gas prices dropping in northern New England, across nation

An analyst says gas prices are dropping in northern New England, reflecting a national decline due to the new coronavirus.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey shows Maine gas prices fell 15.1 cents per gallon in the last week, to an average of $2.19.

The average price in Vermont is $2.38 per gallon, a drop of 12.6 cents.

In New Hampshire, prices went down 6.9 cents, to $2.26 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline fell 14.3 cents per gallon to an average of $2.22 in the last week. That's 21.2 cents lower per gallon than a month ago, and 32.9 cents less per gallon than a year ago.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)