Gas prices expected to drop in coming weeks

Gas prices are expected to drop across the U.S. in the coming weeks.

The American Automobile Association says the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped by six cents in the past week to $2.06. That's the lowest it's been since 2016.

AAA says gas demand is decreasing as more people stay at home and practice social distancing. The association says pump prices are likely to keep dropping.

We hit the streets of Burlington to get your take on the decrease.

"I think it's kind of a double-edged sword. It can make people feel very optimistic that they can get cheaper gas and very pessimistic that it's so cheap that it speaks to a very struggling economy," said Robby Thaler of Burlington.

"I love the fact that gas prices are going down. Keep the travel low. Especially driving the Jeep jack there, it's a gas guzzler, so I would love it but unfortunately with self-isolation and quarantine, there's only so much going about so I wouldn't be spending that much on gas anyway," said Nathan Cusack or Burlington.

AAA says the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia is also driving the price drop.