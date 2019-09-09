Gas prices have dropped a bit more in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy price reports show New Hampshire's prices fell 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $2.48. Vermont prices dropped 1.9 cents, to $2.62 a gallon. Maine prices went down 1.7 cents per gallon, to $2.53.

The national average is $2.55 per gallon. That's down 9.9 cents from a month ago, and 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

