Gas prices record slight drop in northern New England

A gas survey company says weekly gas prices have dropped a little in northern New England in the last week.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in New Hampshire and Maine went down 1.1 cents, to $2.47 and $2.57, respectively. In Vermont, the price went down less than penny, to $2.63 a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 Monday. That’s up slightly from a month ago, and stands 33.2 cents higher than a year ago.

