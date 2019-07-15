Gas prices rise a bit in northern New England

Gas prices continue to rise in northern New England, though they remain lower than the national average.

The latest GasBuddy survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.64 in New Hampshire, $2.70 in Vermont and $2.71 in Maine. Those all represent increases compared to a week earlier, but they're all significantly lower than the average price a year ago. The national average price of gasoline rose 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.79.

Analysts say the rise in prices nationally is tied to higher oil prices due to global geopolitical tensions, declining oil inventories and Hurricane Barry's impact on oil production.

