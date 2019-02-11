Gasoline prices don't change much in northern New England

Gasoline prices haven't changed too much in northern New England.

Vermont went down 2 cents a gallon in the last week to $2.34. In New Hampshire, the price decreased 1.5 cents per gallon, to $2.23. Maine's price was unchanged, averaging $2.21 a gallon.

The national average has increased by 3.1 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 28.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)