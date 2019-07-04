Gay soldier who 'came out' on live TV says Vt. Guard unit supports him

Some history was made last week with the first World Pride Day in the U.S. Tens of thousands joined the celebration in New York City, including a Vermont National Guard member who made headlines.

"I am just another individual serving in the Vermont National Guard in the U.S. Army," said Specialist Brion Houston.

It was his first pride parade ever, and it was monumental for him personally after a live interview on TV. "I was a little bit nervous," Houston admitted.

Not about the interview, but about coming out. He was watching the parade with friends when a reporter asked if he was out to his colleagues in the military. "This is my coming out," Houston replied. "This is the moment I need to come out and I'm glad I did."

The 28-year-old from Fairfax says the response was immediate. "My commander sent me a text saying, 'The First Sergeant and I support you 100 percent.' And I have received support and accolades from my peers in the military on social media," Houston said.

The interview went viral. "I received messages from around the world, in Haiti, Germany, and praising the courage it took for me to come out," Houston said.

Specialist Houston enlisted in 2007, the same year he came out to his family and friends. But he hid it from the military. "Being active military, it was difficult for me. I was afraid," he said.

Even during two deployments. The most recent to Iraq. And in 2009 to Afghanistan, where soldiers at the time were surveyed about whether the military should end Don't Ask Don't Tell, the ban on gays and lesbians serving openly. It was a trying time, and despite it's repeal, Houston says it stuck with him. "I lived with the deep dark shadows where I could not be myself because I was afraid of what my peers would think," he said.

His worries are gone now, given the response to his coming out interview, and he hopes it helps others struggling to do the same. "I want to be there to empower others who can't, that don't have the courage to come out," he said. "I don't regret it and i won't turn back."

Hear more of Darren's interview with Specialist Houston Sunday morning at 7:30 on Channel 3's "You Can Quote Me."