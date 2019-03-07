Generational struggles within farming families

Dairy farming is an important industry in Vermont that supports thousands of people. But in addition to ongoing struggles over low milk prices, many farmers are looking to retire, and they are finding the younger generation isn't always as interested in staying on the farm.

When you think of dairy farming, you might think chores -- and you wouldn't be wrong. Stephanie Pope is a third generation Vermont dairy farmer at North Wind Acres farm in Shoreham. She says there’s a lot that goes on at a farm.

She started the hard work as a kid on her parent's farm and now she and her husband run their own branch of the family farm. “We love being dairy farmers,” Pope said.

While it was an easy choice for Pope, an unsettling trend could put farms in jeopardy. Younger farmers are no longer taking over.

That could be for many reasons including financial stress, over-regulation, or other practicalities.

Nicole Foster is Stephanie’s sister. She decided to go in a different direction and started Bridport Creamery. Farming wasn’t for her because she had hip replacement surgery in her 20's, which made traditional farm work unpractical.

She still supports the dairy farm by making cheese curds. She buys from the family farms to make her product.

“All these years you watch the milk go away in a big truck and it's gone. I loved the very first time I turned it into something. I was like, wow this is totally cool,” Foster said.

Foster's daughter loves animals and most likely won’t be taking over the creamery. Instead, she'll work in the barn like her Aunt Stephanie. As for Stephanie's kids, they are 3 and 5 and have already expressed an interest in farming.

“If it's something they want to do, I hope we can put them in a position for them to carry on, if that's what they choose to do,” Pope said.

According to Vermont's 2018 Agriculture Overview, the average age for the person running day-to-day operations on the farm was 57.

