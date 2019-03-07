Georgia duplex damaged by fire

Crews responded to a fire at a two-apartment duplex Thursday morning in the town of Georgia.

Flames were visible through the roof at the residence on Cedarwood Terrace. Fire officials say those living there will likely be out of their home for a while because the power and gas is shut off.

Fire damage was contained to one unit and was believed to have started in the kitchen.

The American Red Cross says two families were affected and is helping out.

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze.