Georgia girl, 6, dies after younger brother accidentally shoots her in head

While a 6-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were in a vehicle in the driveway of their Georgia home, the boy found a handgun and fatally shot his sister in the head, authorities say.

The girl, identified as 6-year-old Millie Drew Kelly on a GoFundMe page set up for the family, succumbed to her injuries Wednesday, two days after she was shot.

Detectives say no charges will be filed in the case, according to a Pauling County Sheriff’s Office press release.

"It's just a really sad situation," said Sheriff's Sgt. Ashley Henson, CNN reports. "Just based on all the evidence and the entire situation, we felt like charges were not warranted in this particular case."

Deputies say the family, including Millie and her 4-year-old brother, had been loading up their vehicle Monday evening to leave the Dallas, GA, home, when the car wouldn’t start. The siblings’ mother got out of the car to see if she could figure out what was wrong and heard the shot.

According to the press release, the 4-year-old took a handgun out of the car’s console and accidentally discharged it, hitting Millie in the head. She was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital, where she later died.

“Our hearts break for this family, and we hope God puts his healing hands around them during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Gary Gulledge in the press release. “We want to remind everyone to keep their firearms unloaded and secured in an area away from children to ensure that this never happens again.”

In four days, the GoFundMe page raised more than $36,000 for Millie and her family.

According to the page, the 6-year-old donated her organs “to continue to show the love of Jesus, whom she loved with everything that she had.”

