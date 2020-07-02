Georgia house fire slows traffic on Route 7

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Georgia on Thursday.

The fire caused traffic delays on Route 7.

Firefighters say there were flames at the basement level when they arrived at the house, which appeared to be vacant.

They say the blaze left smoke and fire damage in the basement and on the first floor.

The fire was first spotted by the Georgia fire chief himself.

"It was actually noticed by me. My house is kind of across the field from here and I saw the smoke and it didn't appear right, so I came to check it out and the house was on fire," Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker said.

No one was injured.