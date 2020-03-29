Gesine Prado provides 'Isolation Baking' tips

Pastry Chef Gesine Prado has been keeping busy.

After closing her Montpelier bakery in 2008, she opened Sugar Glider kitchen in Hartford where she teaches classes.

It was also the setting for her Food Network Show, Baked in Vermont.

Now that most of us are stuck at home, Gesine is starting a new venture.

She's teaming up with master bread maker Jeffrey Hamelman from King Aurthur Flour to co-host the Isolation Baking Show.

The first episode premiered last Friday at 2pm on Facebook Live.

Before the fun, our Scott Fleishman had a chance to Skype with Gesine from his home to hers.

Scott Fleishman: Gesine, you've been doing some great things down in Southern Vermont with The Sugar Glider Kitchen, so how has this impacted your business?

Gesine Prado: Well, I've cancelled my classes for the foreseeable future and it's a very small classroom. Twelve maximum, you're working together and you're working with food and even though right now is probably the best time to be baking, because it is so soothing, I think we have to bake together apart. So, compared to what other people are going through, I'd rather help rather than complain about something that really isn't worth complaining about, right?

Scott Fleishman: You're talking about helping and things you can do and that brings us to The Isolation Baking show. Tell us about that.

Gesine Prado: We wanted to come together apart and just teach people out there, who have this flour, which is pretty hard to come by, what they can do, because baking is therapeutic. Jeffery and I have skills and a need to help and we want to impart that knowledge, so people feel more comfortable and they have a little break in their day. A little classroom learning that will be fun and nutritious and delicious.

Scott Fleishman: You talk about your skills, which are baking and teaching and of course being an on camera personality hosting these baking shows, so really it is a great mix no pun intended.

Gesine Prado: It does and lovely thing is too my husband works in film, so he's handling the camera. He really has no choice. Where is he going to go? But we're here to help, but we're also here since we're live, to answer questions if you have them, because bakers are at home and things can go very strange and very wrong, very quickly. So, we're here to help.

Scott Fleishman: People have stocked up on the essentials. I know here we have plenty of pasta and bread and peanut butter and tuna fish, what tips do you have for folks out there, who have the essentials but want to make things interesting from meal to meal?

Gesine Prado: Well, I thinik one thing that can help and there seems to be people who can do this professionally, is meal planning. Instead of like every day when it's close to dinner time going, what am I going to eat, if you take a little time, because we seem to have a lot of it now, and plan out your week. Of course you can change it and even do a little research. These are the ingredients that I have, but I also have lots of different spices. People tend to hoard spices that they don't know about. It's really interesting what you'll find in your pantry, and then just think, maybe we want to do Moroccan tonight and then do research and try to take those basic staples and give them a little spin and I don't think it's a bad idea then, if you have kids, to sit down and learn a little something about the region that you're cooking from and it can be a family affair of learning and cooking and sharing and laughing, if it doesn't turn out so well.

Scott Fleishman: Great advice Gesine. Thank you so much for joining us. Stay safe, have fun and we'll be watching.

Gesine Prado: Well, I'll be here, but I'll always be here whether we're together or apart, I'm here to help you bake.

