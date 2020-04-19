Getting back to work

Governor Scott has given some Vermont businesses the green light to return to work under strict guidelines set by the State's Health Department. A Job Well Done, a painting company based out of Burlington, tells us they've struggled to keep clients during the stay at home order. But, with Governor Scott's announcement on Friday that some companies, including painting contractors, will be able to re-open their businesses on Monday. Bjorn Werner says that his crews are eager to pick up their paint brushes.

"We've been mostly shutdown, pretty much entirely shut down," he said, "It's unusual to have full work days off when you're use to it so, everyone's really excited to get back to work."

But Werner did mention that they will still have a few challenges going back to work, specifically being limited to two-man crews.

"So if there's a more complicated commercial project, for example," he said, "that will probably be put off longer because there's multiple crews working."

Meanwhile, realtors like Mark Montrss of the Catamount Realty Group, are also getting ready to re-open this week. Montross says he has not had to shutdown his business due to the stay at home order. He and other realtors around the state have been able to work remotely from home; and for now, he will continue to do so.

"As an association we are very enthusiastic to, re-enter the workforce, you know to a limited basis, and entering it in a way that's going to be safe and responsible." he said, "So, we're really going to, in my case, encourage everyone to continue working from home; obviously with technology we can still meet with buyers in a safe way using technology."

Both businesses are hopeful that Governor Scott will continue to allow more businesses to open in the coming weeks, and that business flow will return to normal in time.

