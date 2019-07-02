Getting food to Vermont families in need

In a nationwide review by the Food & Research Action Center, Vermont was ranked second in the nation for providing food to families in the summertime. But that does not mean the summertime doesn't pose issues for food-insecure families or the organizations that try to lend a hand.

"When school comes out, kids in particularly lose access to a really regular and steady source of nutrition in terms of their school meal programs," said Emmet Moseley, the manager of the Good Food Truck program.

That's where organizations like Hunger Free Vermont come in.

"So in Vermont, we have over 300 meal sites around our state. The challenge is making sure that all of the kids who need and want to take advantage of those summer meal sites are able to get to them to use them," said Anore Horton, the executive director of Hunger Free Vermont.

One of the biggest issues in the state of Vermont is getting the families that are food insecure to the meal sites where they can be fed, so there are a few local food banks that are going to bring the food to the families.

"The intention with programs like this is to really try to find places where people aren't accessing, you know places where people are who are not coming here to get our services, and sort of reach out to them," Moseley said.

In rural states like Vermont, it is important that food programs not only provide food to those in need but also have methods of going to the families that can't make it to the meal sites and food service buildings.

According to the Good Food Truck Program, Chittenden County has about 20,000 people considered food insecure. They only serve about half that number.