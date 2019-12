Marijuana has taken center stage lately, as more states decriminalize pot and Vermont leaders looking at a legal marijuana marketplace.

With this influx of a once-illegal drug, a lot of new information comes out every day. And the Vermont Department of Health wants to make sure you're getting the facts.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine spoke with our Galen Ettlin about their efforts to get you the right information. Watch the video for the full interview.