Gillibrand: Green New Deal has bipartisan appeal

The Green New Deal is a bold piece of proposed legislation meant to address the effects of climate change at the federal level-- but what does it actually do?

At the moment, it seems many of the Democrats who support the GND, in theory, can't agree on what it might look like.

On "CBS This Morning," presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, gave a three-point outline she says Democrats and Republicans can find common ground over.

"It is infrastructure which is widely bipartisan: more money for mass transit, more money for electric grids, more money for rural water supplies, roads, bridges, everything. The second piece of the Green New Deal is jobs. It's all about training people to do wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower, biofuels," Gillibrand said. "And the third part of the Green New Deal is clean air and water and I can't think of a more universal issue."

Critics of the GND say it would be too expensive. They've also speculated it would hurt the beef and dairy industries, given that cattle farming is a major cause of greenhouse gas emissions.

In October, an international group of scientists said that if the world continues to warm more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, we could see massive floods, extended droughts and irreversible sea-level rise.