Gillibrand: USMCA has 3 fundamental flaws

Another step forward for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee voted on Tuesday to advance a bill to implement the USMCA.

Supporters say the deal will expand the market for a host of U.S. products, sharpen U.S. exporters' competitive edge and benefit American workers.

The bill advanced on a 16-4 vote.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was one of the four no votes. She says the trade deal has three fundamental flaws.

"One, it doesn't address anything in regards to climate. Two, it was a giveaway to Mexican drug companies and it didn't give any advantages to U.S. drug companies, and so that was not smart and it's gonna hurt patients who need access to lower... cost drugs. And third, it really didn't do enough for our producers," said Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand says she expects the USMCA to come up for a full Senate vote in the near future, either this week or next week.