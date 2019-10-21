Gillibrand: We need more leadership in Congress

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is responding to the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. She says the impeachment process is similar to a grand jury. She thinks there's an effort by Trump supporters to confuse people about what the process actually is.

She says it's up to the House to investigate, conduct interviews, have hearings and present findings to the "jury" in the Senate.

Gillibrand feels there has been a lack of leadership from some of her Republican colleagues.

"We need more leadership by everyone in the Congress, Democrat and Republican. Particularly Republicans because they are not standing up to this president. They have a job and an obligation to the Constitution and their constituents beyond their party," said Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand said the allegations against President Trump need to be fully investigated because the accusations point to unethical and illegal activity.