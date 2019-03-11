Gillibrand aide quits over handling of sexual harassment allegations

New York Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand is facing questions over how she handled a sexual harassment claim made by one of her aides.

Politico reports that a female staffer said one of Gillibrand's closest male aides made repeated unwanted advances toward her. Weeks later, the woman resigned, saying the investigation into what happened was handled poorly. She also accused Gillibrand, a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, of not living up to her public standards.

A current Gillibrand aide says the senator's office started a probe into the sexual harassment claim less than an hour after learning about it. The aide also said the accused employee lost a promotion and pay raise due to the misconduct, but the office determined his behavior did not meet the standard for sexual harassment. However, the male staffer was later fired when the office learned about new comments he made.

In a statement, Gillibrand said the woman's case was taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.