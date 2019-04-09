Gillibrand aims for 2020 breakthrough moment in town hall

Kirsten Gillibrand has campaigned across eight states, pushed her rivals to release their tax returns and delivered a major speech outside a Trump-branded property in Manhattan in the months since launching her exploratory committee.

Yet the Democratic senator from New York has struggled to break out of the pack of more than a dozen 2020 presidential candidates this year. A town hall event, set to be televised Tuesday on CNN, is a critical moment for Gillibrand's campaign, offering her an opportunity as she seeks a defining moment.

The opportunity comes at the end of the first fundraising quarter, which has offered some early evidence of how Democratic presidential candidates are faring. While some of her rivals have given details of their fundraising hauls, Gillibrand has yet to do so.

