Gillibrand among Democrats pushing sweeping police reform bill

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is among Democrats pushing a sweeping reform bill that would drastically change the face of law enforcement.

It would ban the use of certain restraint techniques, condition federal aid on the adoption of approved training methods, increase transparency, end qualified immunity and more. Hundreds of Democratic lawmakers are signed on as cosponsors.

"I think the debate is much more about reforming, rethinking police departments so that we can have accountability and transparency and justice and I think this bill that we're talking about today goes a long way towards beginning to do that," Gillibrand said

There has been no GOP support so far for the "Justice in Policing Act." Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Tim Scott are reportedly working on their own reform bill. Romney says his bill will include some kind of supervisory oversight of police and additional training for officers to learn to de-escalate circumstances.