Gillibrand bill aims to get healthy food to children summer

A new bipartisan bill aims to give more children access to healthy meals when school is out for the summer.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced a bill that would add on to the USDA's Summer Food Service Program, which provides nutritious meals during the summer to kids who would normally get free or reduced lunch during the school year.

The new legislation would make more children eligible for the program, provide transportation to get children in hard to reach areas to meal sites and add flexibility to give kids the option of more than one meal.