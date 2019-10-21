Gillibrand bill could mean big money for small NY communities

Small communities in New York could see some big money coming their way if a new bill announced on Monday is passed. Our Kelly O'Brien explains.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in the North Country on Monday making an announcement about new legislation that would benefit rural communities and she says it's an idea that started in Plattsburgh.

"I'm so excited to see what you are doing here. I've been talking about this community college for 10 years," said Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand toured the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College for the first time since it opened.

"This institute is a perfect example of the kind of project that I believe the federal government should be helping to fund, especially in places like Plattsburgh," Gillibrand said.

She praised the college for molding its curriculum around local needs. The institute teams up with manufacturers in the area and its students leave as employees. They have placed 100 students into local manufacturing jobs since 2016.

"Manufacturing is happening in this building with Nova Bus, Bombardier, and companies, Swarovski, throughout the North Country," said Ray DiPasquale, the president of Clinton Community College.

The senator hopes this type of thinking could help communities across the state and the country-- and that's part of the idea behind her newest legislation, the Rebuild Rural America Act.

"Most federal development programs were very tilted toward metro areas and while conceptually they were open to areas like ours, you could never effectively compete," said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The bill calls for $50 billion in government funding to be divvied up to eligible rural communities over five years. The dollar amount depends on things like population size and poverty rate.

Gillibrand says the money awarded from the grant can go to any project the community sees fit, whether it's critical care the community needs, redevelopment and revitalization, bringing broadband to the region, clean water or public service.

"Each community is unique. You know what's needed best in your own community to grow your own economy," Gillibrand said. "The rebuild Rural America Act will also provide local leaders with tools and resources to implement programs and ideas they know will best aide their communities."