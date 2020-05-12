Gillibrand bill would devote $5B for student internet access

U.S. Senate Democrats want internet access to be a part of the government's next coronavirus response package.

Thirty-nine of them signed onto a bill that would devote $4 billion to giving K-12 students home internet access during the pandemic.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talked about the need for broadband access in rural parts of the country.

"Millions of families across the country simply don't have the internet access they need to connect students to their classrooms. One in seven households with school-aged children don't have internet at home. One in five teens aren't always able to finish their homework because they don't have a computer or reliable access to the internet," said Gillibrand, D-New York.

The Senate delegations from New York, Vermont and New Hampshire all signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.