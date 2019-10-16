Gillibrand calls for release of LIHEAP funds

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for the Trump administration to release funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The LIHEAP program helps low-income households and seniors with their energy bills. Gillibrand says many of those household spend a higher proportion of their income on energy, and with cold weather on the way, she's asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make that money available immediately and at the highest level.

"We cannot play games with New Yorkers lives or livelihoods. We must ensure that they are not choosing between heat or food, heat or medication, heat or anything that they need," Sen. Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand's push has bipartisan support from Maine Senator Susan Collins.

