Gillibrand for vice president?

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is running for president but she would settle for vice president.

The senator is trailing in every poll. In New Hampshire, she constantly wins just 1 percent of the vote among the 20-plus Democrats vying for the nomination.

A reporter from the Washington Post on Monday asked Gillibrand if she would be interested in running for vice president.

Reporter Robert Costa: If you are not the nominee, would you be open to serving on the ticket?

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: Of course. I will do public service in all its forms. I am here because my faith has really inspired me to serve, to make public service my life's mission. And if I am called to serve in any capacity, I will do it.

Gillibrand has served in the Senate since 2009.