Gillibrand makes campaign swing thought NH

The field is set for the first presidential debate for the Democrats in less than two weeks.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, with his fundraising and polling credentials, easily made the cut. But Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who was campaigning in New Hampshire Friday narrowly met the threshold this week. But the junior Senator from New Yorker still has a long way to go if she wants to secure the Democratic nomination.

Gillibrand has several scheduled stops in the Granite State this weekend. That included stops in Lebanon and Hanover Friday. So far, the two-term Senator has failed to make headway in the polling, though the experts say it is still fairly early in the race.

Gillibrand told WCAX her plan is to introduce herself to voters in the coming weeks and get her message out.

"My job in these debates, and for the next several months, is to tell people why I am running for president, what I am going to do when I become president, and why I can restore what has been lost under this President. How I can bring this country together. How I can pass a Green New Deal, pass Medicare for All and health care as a right, and make sure that we have job training, so more people can earn their way into the middle class," she said.

Gillibrand had some star power on the campaign trail in Hanover -- "Friday Night Lights" star Connie Britton. Both Gillibrand and Britton are Dartmouth grads.

Other notable names who have secured a spot on the debate stage include Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rouke, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Job Biden- who continues to lead the Democratic field.