Gillibrand outlines hopes for State of the Union

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference Tuesday ahead of the State of the Union laying out some of the issues she hopes President Trump will address in his speech.

Gillibrand says battling PFAS contamination, paid family leave, common sense gun reform and lowering the cost of health care should be on the national agenda. She says there are a number of areas Democrats can work with Trump

"I mentioned a number of things that are naturally bipartisan -- investing in our infrastructure, doing something meaningful about global climate change. I don't think President Trump cares about global climate change but maybe we can find some common ground on infrastructure," she said.

Gillibrand also mentioned burn pits as an area where bipartisan legislation could be passed. In the past, Gillibrand has viced support for legislation that would make exposure to burn pits in war zones a disability, allowing returning veterans to get help.

The burn pits are massive, open-air trash fires burning all day and all night, with soldiers breathing in the smoke that hung over the bases. In those pits, everything was burned: trash, medical waste, human waste, metals, and tires. It's gone on for years with thousands of U.S. military members exposed.

