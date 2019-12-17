Gillibrand proposes money, oversight to boost dam safety

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is proposing to boost federal efforts to fortify the nation's dams following an Associated Press investigation that found scores of potentially troubling dams around the country.

Gillibrand said Tuesday that new legislation should ensure that federal standards are in place to make dams more resilient to extreme weather stemming from climate change.

She also called on her colleagues in Congress to increase federal funding to fix unsafe dams.

An AP report last month identified at least 1,688 high-hazard dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition as of last year in 44 states and Puerto Rico.

