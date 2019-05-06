Gillibrand pushes public campaign funding plan in Texas

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand took her struggling presidential campaign to Texas this weekend, taking aim at the influence of money in the political process.

"We need a champion who will take on corruption and greed that determines and dominates Washington. It's why I started my campaign with publicly funded elections" she said.

The Democrat announced her first policy plan last week. It's called "Democracy Dollars." It's meant to reduce the influence of special interest groups in politics by making public funding available.

Under the plan, eligible voters could register for vouchers from the Federal Elections Commission, that would allow them to donate up to $100 in a primary election and $100 in a general election.

Gillibrand continues to poll at under 1-percent, putting her in 15th place among the cadre of Democrats in the presidential field.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders remains in second place, according to the latest Real Clear Politics poll. He's about 20 points behind Joe Biden. Two more Senators -- Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris -- round out the top four.